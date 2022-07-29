Indian Cricket Team Facts Which You May Not Know

Since the early 1800s, cricket has been one of the most popular sports in India. The game is believed to have originated in England, but it quickly gained popularity in India and became one of the country's most beloved pastimes.

The Indian cricket team is the most popular in all bat-and-ball sports. They are a legendary institution that is consistently in the quest for championships in every game format. Even though it is almost difficult to accompany the Men in Blue on their travels, it is possible to watch India cricket live streaming from any region worldwide as long as you have a membership to the appropriate streaming provider.

Every game the Indian National Team plays can be viewed online and sometimes on television. This is true regardless of whether they are competing in a major tournament, such as the World Cup or the T20 World Cup, or if they are participating in a regular Test, ODI, or T20I series in India or elsewhere.

Fascinating Facts About Indian Cricket Team:

The only nation in the world to have won the 60, 50, and 20-over World Cups is India.

In a test match against England in 1952, the Indian team was the first cricket team to be dismissed twice in a single day (58 in the first innings and 82 in the second innings). The only other side to have accomplished this undesirable feat is Zimbabwe, which has twice lost to New Zealand on the same day (against them in 2005 and 2011).

The only cricketer to reach a quadruple hundred in a domestic competition is Bhausaheb Nimbalkar, who also set a record-breaking 443 runs in the 1948â€“1949 season.

Sir Don Bradman, who scored 452 at the time and presently has the fourth-highest score in history, was his closest competitor at the time. At the time of the lunch break, Nimbalkar's squad had a score of 826/4, and he was poised to surpass Don's record. But in order to spare his team's reputation, the opposing captain, Thakore Saheb of Rajkot, forfeited the game.

Later, Sir Don Bradman informed Bhausaheb Nimbalkar in a letter that the innings was superior to his own.

At the youthful age of 21, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi became the youngest test captain ever. Only Zimbabwean captain Tatenda Taibu broke this record in 2004.

Following the team's performance in a five-match ODI series against England in June 2016, Sourav Ganguly became the only ODI cricketer in history to have won four consecutive Man of the Match awards.

The logo of the 1999 Cricket World Cup which was held inside the UK was a bowling action. The logo turned out to be based on no person else but the Indian new ball bowler Debashis Mohanty who opened the bowling for India along with Venkatesh Prasad in that match.

He changed into a promising rapid bowler. After all, his movement became good enough to encourage the brand of the World Cup. However, his profession changed into cut short by means of injuries and shortage of opportunities to play.