HP has recalled 78,500 laptop batteries that pose fire and burn hazards, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) , amid eight new reports of battery packs overheating, melting, or charring. Last year, in January 2018, HP recalled some laptops due to defective batteries.

The first recall in January last year saw 50,000 laptops, while an additional 78,500 laptops were recalled in March this year. The recall applied to the following laptop models that were sold between April 2015 and April 2018:

HP ProBooks (64x G2 and G3 series, 65x G2 and G3 series, 4xx G4 series);

HPx360 (310 G2);

HP Pavilion x360 11-inch Notebook PC; and

HP 11 Notebook PC.

Even battery pieces sold between April 2015 and December 2018 independent of products for HP ZBook Studio G4 mobile workstation; HP ProBook 4xx G5 series; HP Envy 15; and HP Mobile Thin Clients (mt21, mt22, and mt31) have been recalled.

These were sold by HP and authorized dealers nationwide and online at www.hp.com. The batteries were shipped in notebook computers and mobile workstations sold from December 2015 through April 2018 for between $300 and $4,000 and were also sold separately between December 2015 and December 2018 for between $50 and $90.

Many of these HP batteries are non-replaceable by consumer and need HP service center help.

HP has a history defective battery problems and frequent recalls in the US. In June 2016, around 41,000 laptop batteries were recalled, In January 2017, more than 100,000 were recalled, and in 2018 the number of recalls were 50,000 while this year, it is 78,500.

With this, HP has in the past three yeas, recalled one-fourth of about one million laptop batteries.

