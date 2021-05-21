Here is Why Actress Shin Se Kyung Quit Her Agency Namoo Actors After 19 Years

South Korea's popular actress Shin Se Kyung has decided to bid adieu to her agency Namoo Actors. The Rookie Historian Goo Hye Ryung actress will be leaving the agency after being a part of it for 19 years. Being Korea's favourite child artiste, Shin Se Kyung had joined Namoo Actors when she was an elementary school student. Here is why the actress has decided to say goodbye to her agency.

First of all Shin Se Kyung's contract is coming to an end this year. Thus the actress is said to have been seeking new opportunities and will be leaving Namoo Actors to experience a change of place. Thus, there is no conflict between the actress and the agency. Instead, the Run On actress is looking for fresh air and change of place by looking out to sign with a new agency.

South Korea's Favorite Child Actor

However, it is not confirmed which company the actress is going to join. Shin Se Kyung made her debut as part of Namoo Actors in 1998 as a model for Seo Taiji's Take Five. She also got featured in the children's show Ppo Ppo Ppo that also starred KPop stars G-Dragon and Miss A's Min.

She continued her entertainment field journey by hosting various children's programs. Then she ventured into acting in the year 2004 with the drama The Land. Shin Se Kyung gained popularity with the sitcom High Kick Through the Roof in 2009.

The actress also has her own YouTube account and reports state that she is being addressed as "The prettiest YouTuber in Korea". Forbes had listed her among the 40 most powerful celebrities in Korea in 2011 and 2012.

Shin Se Kyung Movies and Dramas

She has also acted in films and her popular movies include Hindsight, R2B: Return to Base, Tazza: The Hidden Card. Her popular dramas include Deep Rooted Tree, The Girl Who Sees Smells, Six Flying Dragons, The Bride of Habaek, Black Knight, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung. Run On is her latest drama released in 2020.

The 31-year-old actress has majored in Performing Arts from Chung Ang University. The actress is well-versed in English language. She showed off her translation skills in the drama Run On. Moreover, though she has acted in a number of historic dramas, her focal point is playing the role of a progressive woman.

In one of her interviews in 2019, Shin Se Kyung had said that she wanted convey a message through her roles. "I wanted to convey that women who lived during the Joseon dynasty and the end of the Goryeo dynasty knew how to do other things besides just being jealous." She also said that she enjoyed playing such roles. To understand what she means by this, you can watch Shin Se Kyung and Cha Eun Woo starrer 2019 drama Rookie Historian Goo Hye Ryung.