Harvard Students Rush to Withdraw Signatures for Letter Attacking Israel as Top CEOs Led by Bill Ackman Seek to Blacklist Them from Future Jobs

Amid the continued national backlash, several Harvard student groups have withdrawn their signatures from a contentious statement calling Israel "entirely responsible" for the ongoing violence and mass slaughter of its own people as members of these groups continue to be targeted with doxxing attacks.

This comes as some business titans seek to blacklist these Harvard students from future jobs. As of Tuesday night, five of the initial 34 student organizations that initially supported the inflammatory statement have already withdrawn their signatures. Moreover, several board members from various groups have resigned from their positions in an effort to distance themselves from the statement.

Detaching Themselves

The five signatories that have withdrawn their endorsements, as of Tuesday night, are Amnesty International at Harvard, Harvard College Act on a Dream, the Harvard Undergraduate Nepali Student Association, the Harvard Islamic Society, and Harvard Undergraduate Ghungroo.

However, the complete list of endorsing groups was removed from the public statement earlier on Tuesday.

More student organizations are expected to withdraw their names. Late on Tuesday, an additional 17 Harvard groups, in solidarity with approximately 500 faculty and staff members, along with about 3,000 others, signed a counter-statement denouncing the letter from the previously mentioned groups as "completely wrong and deeply offensive," as reported by the campus paper, the Harvard Crimson.

In addition to the counter-statements, a third letter was authored by nearly 160 faculty members, criticizing Harvard's response to the scandal. They expressed that the response "can be seen as nothing less than condoning the mass murder of civilians based only on their nationality."

Moreover, others in the groups initially supporting the controversial letter, which assigned complete responsibility to the Israeli regime for the ongoing violence, chose to resign and distance themselves from any association with the statement.

"As a board member of a Harvard group that signed the statement on Israel, I think it was egregious and have resigned from my role," Danielle Mikaelian tweeted Monday.

"I am sorry for the pain this caused," the law student continued. "My organization did not have a formal process, and I didn't even see the statement until we had signed on."

Mikaelian further said that she "prevented another student group I remain on the board of from signing on when I saw the statement.

"This statement is not representative of my values, and my heart is with those impacted."

"I also want to make it clear that I know firsthand some of my fellow students are in this situation too," Mikaelian wrote, noting: "I wasn't the only board member who stepped down today."

Sudden Backtrack

Understandably the backtracking comes after several business titans joined forces to blacklist these Harvard students from future jobs, which might jeopardize their professional careers.

Law student Mohini Tangri also tweeted that "many members had no say in whether their [organizations] signed" the letter.

"Many weren't even notified that their [organizations] were considering doing so," she claimed.

Several student organizations have released statements in recent days, retracting their endorsements from the controversial statement.

In an Instagram post, Harvard Ghungroo issued a statement, expressing formal apologies for co-signing the statement made by the Harvard Palestinian Committee and officially retracting their signature.

"We would like to clarify that we stand in solidarity with both Israeli and Palestinian victims and families," the group wrote.

"Harvard Undergraduate Ghungroo strictly denounces and condemns the massacre propagated by the terrorist organization Hamas. We truly apologize for the insensitivity of the statement that was released recently."

The Harvard Undergraduate Nepali Student Association shared a statement on Instagram, expressing their "regret" for signing the letter, acknowledging that it has been interpreted as a tacit endorsement for the recent violent attacks in Israel.

"We deplore the attacks that have taken the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians, including 10 Nepali students in Israel," the student organization continued.

"To ensure that our stance on the condemnation of violence by Hamas and support for a just peace remains clear, we retract our signature from the statement," it concluded.

However, the student organizations appeared to release their statements retracting support from the controversial letter only after billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman called for the university to disclose the names of the students in these groups.

Ackman's statement suggested that revealing these names could influence hiring decisions on Wall Street, prompting a response from the concerned student organizations.

"I have been asked by a number of CEOs if Harvard would release a list of the members of each of the Harvard organizations that have issued the letter assigning sole responsibility for Hamas' heinous acts to Israel, so as to insure that none of us inadvertently hire any of their members," Ackman, the billionaire founder of hedge fund giant Pershing Square Capital Management, wrote on his X social media account on Tuesday.