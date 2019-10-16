Google unveiled its flagship fourth-generation Pixel devices; Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL at its "Made By Google" event in New York on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Here's everything you need to know about the search giant's latest smartphone.

Pricing and Release Date

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL, which are already available for pre-order, will start shipping on Oct. 24 and will be sold with every major U.S. carrier, the company announced on Tuesday. The Pixel 4 has been priced at $799 while the Pixel 4 XL will set you back an extra $100. Both devices will be available in two storage variants: 64 GB and 128 GB.

Screen, Battery and Processor

The Pixel 4 comes equipped with a 5.7-inch 1080p screen while its larger sibling boasts a 6.3-inch Quad HD display. Both handsets also feature a 90Hz refresh rate, which it calls "Smooth Display." The refresh rate automatically adapts to what you're doing in order to optimize battery life.

Apart from the screen size and battery capacity, both Pixel devices share the same hardware specs. Both phones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor and have 6GB RAM.

Camera

Google has finally added two rear cameras in both Pixel devices, a first for the Android-maker, along with a front-facing 8-megapixel selfie camera. The rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 16-megapixel "2X" telephoto lens, which offers 2x zoom through a hybrid of optical and digital focus.

Google has also added new software to improve existing camera modes like Night Sight, Live HDR+, White Balancing and Portrait Mode. As far as video recording is concerned, it caps out at 4K at 30 fps and 1080p at 120 fps.

Motion Sense and Gesture Controls

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL feature a Soli Radar sensor, which speeds up the process of facial recognition to unlock your phone. "Motion Sense," as Google calls it, activates the sensor as soon as the device is picked up and prepares the device to scan the user's face before it's even in camera's line of sight.

Google also introduced a new gesture control technology that will allow users to control their device just by waving at it, and even answer calls or skip songs with a simple flick of the wrist.

Watch the full Google event below: