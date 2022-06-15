Dr. Naomi Torres-Mackie Shares her Thoughts on the Psychological Comfort of Routine

Lenox Hill Hospital's psychologist talks about the psychological comforts instilled in us by routine.

The last few years have been full of uncertainty for every worker. The everyday office worker has been rushing between working from home and real-life employment. Amid the constant changes, Dr. Naomi Torres-Mackie caught up with us to talk about the difficulty in maintaining fluidity in your routine.

"Working from Home was stressful at first. Later, when the time came to return to the office, we had to go through that same upheaval backward. So it's no wonder that people are experiencing negative thoughts and emotions. We are trying to cling to the psychological comfort we normally find in our routines and finding that it is simply not there." she said.

A Background in the Psychology of the Workforce

Dr. Naomi Torres-Mackie is an active voice in the psychological community regarding the impact of the workplace on the human mind. Since beginning her career, the Dr has become a social justice and psychology focused consultant. She works as the Head of Research with the Mental Health Coalition and performed a role as the Adjunct Professor of Psychology at Columbia University. Although currently in practice at Lenox Hill Hospital, she is also the co-founder of Nascent Consulting. With so many accolades under her belt, it's no wonder that the world turns to Dr. Naomi Torres-Mackie when we need mass psychological advice.

The Comfort of Routine

Human beings stick to routines because it helps to alleviate the anxiety associated with the unknown. Your mind is at ease when it knows what to expect. Some studies suggest that sticking to routines can alleviate the problems faced by patients with ADHD, Insomnia, and even BPD. Researchers in Tel Aviv University discovered that small things in your day take away the stress. Things like flossing your teeth. If you don't do it, you worry that you haven't done it in a while. You perform the task, and you feel the stress dissolve.

Dr. Naomi Torres-Mackie recognizes this need for routine as a way for the human mind to soothe itself. Engaging in the small acts of normality is an easy way to regain control over your life in times of uncertainty. During the last two years, the world has been uncertain at best. It could be that the answer to our WFH/IRL problems lie in the small tasks we take forward are perform daily, regardless of where and when we work.

Establish a Routine Around Work Not Around Location

To start fighting back against that stressful feeling of uncertainty, create small rituals around your day which you can carry with you, regardless of location. If you are at home, you can perform these tasks as easily as if you were in the office.

Consider your daily commute. Have you lost it? If so, why not go and get the coffee you would pick up on the way to work and bring it home to drink. Have you got a routine for starting work? Think about the steps you take after you switch on your PC. Even healthy eating can ease your mind. All of these could add up to a task you perform daily, which immediately sets your mind at ease.