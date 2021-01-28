U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has sparked outrage after video footage of her confronting Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg before she was elected to Congress went viral on social media amid an ongoing uproar over her past social media activity.

In the video, from March 2019, Greene can be seen following Hogg and calling him a "coward" as he makes his way to the U.S. Capitol to advocate for stricter gun control laws. Fred Guttenberg, a father of a student who was killed in the school shooting, shared the video on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

On February 14, 2018, a gunman opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 people and injuring 17 others, as previously reported. The shooting surpassed the Columbine High School massacre as the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history and sparked a national movement to impose stricter gun control laws.



Did Greene Push the Conspiracy Theory that the Shooting was a 'False Flag' Event?

Last week, the left-wing website Media Matters for America found previously unreported interactions on Facebook from 2018 in which Greene claimed that the deadly Parkland shooting was a "false flag" planned event – an act committed with the intent of disguising the actual source of responsibility and pinning the blame on a second party.

In the wake of the shooting, Greene shared an article about the $8,700 retirement pension of Scot Peterson, the former resource officer at the school who failed to adequately intervene during the shooting. In the comments section, one user wrote, "It's called a pay off to keep his mouth shut since it was a false flag planned shooting." Greene replied to the comment with, "Exactly."

"Kick back for going along with the evil plan. You know it's not for doing a good job," commented another user, to which Greene responded, "My thoughts exactly!! Paid to do what he did and keep his mouth shut!" While the original post remains on Greene's Facebook page, the two comments have been removed.

Later in 2018, Greene wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wanted more school shootings in order to enact strict gun laws. "I am told that Nancy Pelosi tells Hillary Clinton several times a month that 'we need another school shooting' in order to persuade the public to want strict gun control," she wrote.

The Parkland school shooting is one of many baseless conspiracy theories pushed by the Republican. According to Media Matters, "she has pushed the QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracy theories; falsely claimed that there's no evidence a plane crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11; labeled the 2018 pipe bomb packages to members of Congress and others a hoax; accused the Obama administration of killing former Democratic staffer Seth Rich; and pushed anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic rhetoric, among other things."