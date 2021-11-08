Darren Birks, Helping Millions of People Generate wealth by Leveraging the Modern Technology

Statistics have revealed that 7 out of 10 wealthiest people globally are technology geniuses. Darren struggled financially due to the loss of a parent to cancer. Still, he overcame the odds and built two multiple 7-figure organizations courtesy of modern technology use, social media, and online marketing.

Darren has coached thousands of people internationally on generating income online by teaching them essential business and sales skills and the psychology of human behaviors, which are the keys to success in online marketing.

The educational systems have failed many graduates by not equipping them with the necessary skills needed to prosper in digital business. That's why Darren Birks strives to dispense the critical skills you need to succeed in digital marketing.

Over two billion people purchased goods online, with the total sales revenue growing to over $4.2 trillion. Darren realized this opportunity, and he invested in digital distribution, which enabled him to generate a six-figure income within four months in business. He has now grown to multiple seven-figure organizations. He has proven that despite coming from a disadvantaged family and experiencing many tragedies, you can transform your life using social media marketing to be financially stable.

Darren has observed the gap in the current education system, which does not equip the learners with the skills they can directly use to create wealth without looking for conventional employment. To reach many people,he plans to launch a project dubbed Diavici, an ecosystem built to help business people in digital marketing obtain relevant knowledge and skills to help them generate more income. The rigidity of many people by failing to seek coaching in digital marketing from experienced gurus who have succeeded in this industry has been the major contributor of failure and regret among many who venture into this industry. Darren reveals that learning is a continuous process in digital marketing, and for success in this industry, the assumption that you know it all is catastrophic. You need to follow the Diavici program because, like an athlete needs continuous coaching from his training manager to perform well during the competition, you also need this coaching to help you attain financial freedom by making exploits in digital marketing.

Growing as an orphan, Darren struggled to make ends meet. He, however, learned vital lessons that can help you succeed in your career.

Technology is a means to make wealth, not a tool to escape from realities. Darren coaches business people so you can use your phones to make money rather than using them to hide from the realities of the financial challenges facing you.

Anyone can be financially independent. You only need coaching from people who have made it in digital marketing like Darren for you to be able to generate adequate wealth and become financially stable.

For more information about how you can join Darren's Diavici program to learn more digital marketing skills, follow him on Facebook.