Live

Mercedes locked out front row after the final qualifier round at Shanghai International Circuit, as Valtteri Bottas took the pole position and his teammate Lewis Hamilton clocked enough time to beat both the Ferrari cars.

The German star Sebastian Vettel and his new teammate Charles Leclerc will start the race as third and fourth grid drivers on Sunday in Chinese GP 2019. Red Bull's jewel Max Verstappen will drive his car to achieve top three positions, while his teammate Pierre Gasly will begin his race from the sixth position.

Chinese GP starting grid:

  1. Valtteri Bottas
  2. Lewis Hamilton
  3. Sebastian Vettel
  4. Charles Leclerc
  5. Max Verstappen
  6. Pierre Gasly
  7. Daniel Ricciardo
  8. Nico Hulkenberg
  9. Kevin Magnussen
  10. Romain Grosjean
  11. Daniil Kvyat
  12. Sergio Perez
  13. Kimi Räikkönen
  14. Carlos Sainz
  15. Lando Norris
  16. Lance Stroll
  17. George Russell
  18. Robert Kubica
  19. Antonio Giovinazzi
  20. Alexander Albon

IBTimes Singapore is presenting the live coverage of Formula 1's 1000th race.

1 min 15:07

Antonio Giovinazzi and Daniil Kvya take pit stop after 31st lap.

4 min 15:04

After 31st Lap:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Bottas
  3. Vettel

5 min 15:03

Kimi Räikkönen surpasses Haas driver Romain Grosjean and moves to 9th place.

8 min 15:00

Lance Stroll passes Antonio Giovinazzi to take 13th position during lap 29.

9 min 14:58

Alfa Rome's Kimi Räikkönen and Haas driver Kevin Magnussen battling for 10th position.

11 min 14:57

Famous musician Martin Garrix joined the 1000th F1 race even in China.

13 min 14:55

Bottas clocked the fasted lap.

15 min 14:53

Red Bull's Pierre Gasly surpassed Kimi Räikkönen and takes sixth place.

17 min 14:51

Race leader Hamilton takes pit stop after 22nd lap and comfortably rejoined the race without losing his position.

18 min 14:50

Ferrari's Vettel who is on hard tyre clocked the fasted lap.

19 min 14:49

Mercedes star Bottas takes pit stop after 21st lap and comes ahead of Vettel while rejoining the race.

21 min 14:47

Verstappen moves to fifth place and chased Vettel but could not surpass the former world no 1.

24 min 14:44

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel takes pit stop and rejoined the race from position 5.

25 min 14:43

Red Bull's Max Verstappen taken pit, comes out and joined the race from the eighth position.

26 min 14:42

Renault's Nico Hülkenberg retired from China GP 2019 after lap 17.

29 min 14:39

Hamilton, Bottas, Vettel, Leclerc and Verstappen, the current top four drivers are on medium tyres.

34 min 14:34

After lap 13:

  • Hamilton
  • Bottas
  • Vettel

36 min 14:32

Both Ferrari battling for the third position and Vettel passed Leclerc.

44 min 14:24

Kvyat faces a penalty for the early incident that involved Sainz.

45 min 14:23

Toro Rosso's Abon surpassed Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi in lap 6.

49 min 14:19

Hamilton clocked the fastest lap during lap 4.

49 min 14:18

Alexander Albon officially clocked the fastest lap.

51 min 14:17

After lap 1:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Bottas
  3. Leclerc
  4. Vettel

53 min 14:15

Daniil Kvyat hits Carlos Sainz during lap 1.

Load next 6 posts