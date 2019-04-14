Mercedes locked out front row after the final qualifier round at Shanghai International Circuit, as Valtteri Bottas took the pole position and his teammate Lewis Hamilton clocked enough time to beat both the Ferrari cars.
The German star Sebastian Vettel and his new teammate Charles Leclerc will start the race as third and fourth grid drivers on Sunday in Chinese GP 2019. Red Bull's jewel Max Verstappen will drive his car to achieve top three positions, while his teammate Pierre Gasly will begin his race from the sixth position.
Chinese GP starting grid:
- Valtteri Bottas
- Lewis Hamilton
- Sebastian Vettel
- Charles Leclerc
- Max Verstappen
- Pierre Gasly
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Nico Hulkenberg
- Kevin Magnussen
- Romain Grosjean
- Daniil Kvyat
- Sergio Perez
- Kimi Räikkönen
- Carlos Sainz
- Lando Norris
- Lance Stroll
- George Russell
- Robert Kubica
- Antonio Giovinazzi
- Alexander Albon
IBTimes Singapore is presenting the live coverage of Formula 1's 1000th race.
Antonio Giovinazzi and Daniil Kvya take pit stop after 31st lap.
After 31st Lap:
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Vettel
Kimi Räikkönen surpasses Haas driver Romain Grosjean and moves to 9th place.
Lance Stroll passes Antonio Giovinazzi to take 13th position during lap 29.
Alfa Rome's Kimi Räikkönen and Haas driver Kevin Magnussen battling for 10th position.
Famous musician Martin Garrix joined the 1000th F1 race even in China.
Bottas clocked the fasted lap.
Red Bull's Pierre Gasly surpassed Kimi Räikkönen and takes sixth place.
Race leader Hamilton takes pit stop after 22nd lap and comfortably rejoined the race without losing his position.
Ferrari's Vettel who is on hard tyre clocked the fasted lap.
Mercedes star Bottas takes pit stop after 21st lap and comes ahead of Vettel while rejoining the race.
Verstappen moves to fifth place and chased Vettel but could not surpass the former world no 1.
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel takes pit stop and rejoined the race from position 5.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen taken pit, comes out and joined the race from the eighth position.
Renault's Nico Hülkenberg retired from China GP 2019 after lap 17.
Hamilton, Bottas, Vettel, Leclerc and Verstappen, the current top four drivers are on medium tyres.
After lap 13:
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Vettel
Both Ferrari battling for the third position and Vettel passed Leclerc.
Kvyat faces a penalty for the early incident that involved Sainz.
Toro Rosso's Abon surpassed Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi in lap 6.
Hamilton clocked the fastest lap during lap 4.
Alexander Albon officially clocked the fastest lap.
After lap 1:
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Leclerc
- Vettel
Daniil Kvyat hits Carlos Sainz during lap 1.