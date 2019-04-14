Live

Mercedes locked out front row after the final qualifier round at Shanghai International Circuit, as Valtteri Bottas took the pole position and his teammate Lewis Hamilton clocked enough time to beat both the Ferrari cars.

The German star Sebastian Vettel and his new teammate Charles Leclerc will start the race as third and fourth grid drivers on Sunday in Chinese GP 2019. Red Bull's jewel Max Verstappen will drive his car to achieve top three positions, while his teammate Pierre Gasly will begin his race from the sixth position.

Chinese GP starting grid:

Valtteri Bottas Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel Charles Leclerc Max Verstappen Pierre Gasly Daniel Ricciardo Nico Hulkenberg Kevin Magnussen Romain Grosjean Daniil Kvyat Sergio Perez Kimi Räikkönen Carlos Sainz Lando Norris Lance Stroll George Russell Robert Kubica Antonio Giovinazzi Alexander Albon

IBTimes Singapore is presenting the live coverage of Formula 1's 1000th race.