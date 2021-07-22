California Veterinarian Gets Review-Bombed After Threatening Hispanic Woman For Dancing 'Like a Whore' in Front of Her Child

A California veterinarian's hospital has been bombarded with negative reviews after she threatened to assault a Hispanic woman for dancing "like a wh*re" in front of her child in a viral video that is now being widely circulated on social media.

The clip, originally shared on TikTok by @rxqueeen, starts off with Latina woman taking a selfie video with her friend revealing their outfits at what appears to be the OC fair in Costa Mesa, California. "We're not supposed to be here right now because we're dressed like a hooker," the TikTok user says before the clip cuts to the "Karen" threatening her with assault.

'I've Got My 10-Year-Old With Me'

"You better fucking quit because I'm two seconds from socking you," the woman warns the videographer as she gets close to the camera before adding that she had a 10-year-old child accompanying her. "I've got my 10-year-old with me so quit." The woman's husband tries to guide her away before things escalate.

"Yeah, you can act right," the TikTok user tells the white woman, who continues her profanity-laced verbal attack towards her. "Get the f*ck outta here," the woman says as the woman filming points out to her that she is setting a bad example for her kid.

The video instantly went viral with more than 3 million views on the platform and hundreds of comments calling out the woman over her behaviour. "'I'VE GOT MY 10 YEAR OLD WITH ME' proceeds to swear like a sailor," wrote one user, while another commented, "How is she gonna tell you to stop bc there's kids present but she's out here cussin like it's nothing."

'Stop Dancing Like a Whore'

In a follow-up video, @rxqueeen provided more context, saying that she and her best friend were walking towards a ride at the fair and were swaying their heads to the music when the woman tells them to "stop dancing like a wh*ore" in front of her child.

The TikTok user said she got upset because there were "half-naked" people around them but she felt the woman targeted her because she was the only person of color. Watch the full video below:

'Karen' Identified as Veterinarian, Hospital Where She Works Gets Review-Bombed

Internet sleuths were quick to identify the woman as Lindsay Webber, a resident of Santa Ana, California. Lindsay and her husband, David Webber, are both veterinarians and own a hospital in the Orange County city called Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital.

Not long after the video went viral, the hospital's Yelp page was flooded with negative reviews. "Threatened to beat up a young Latina woman for having fun at a fair, yeah definitely don't bring your animals here!," wrote one user.

"After watching the video of Lindsay Webber threatening to assault a young girl in front of her own children I would never trust them with any animal or any living thing," commented another. "Women should be allowed to dress how they want and express themselves, without drunk old ladies (Lindsay) threatening and harassing them. Do not take your pet here."

The sudden influx of negative reviews and increased media attention forced the website to temporarily suspend review submissions on page.

OC