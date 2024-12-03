Bro.game Redefines Thai Gaming: Bringing NVIDIA's GeForce Now to Every Screen

The gaming industry in Thailand is expanding, with Bro.game emerging as an official NVIDIA GeForce Now Alliance Partner for the country. Bro.game enables Thai gamers to access high-performance gaming on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs, by introducing NVIDIA's advanced cloud gaming platform.

AAA games in franchises like Assassin's Creed and Call of Duty typically require high-end hardware to run smoothly. GeForce Now eliminates this barrier by handling the processing in the cloud, delivering features like ultra-high-definition streaming, ray tracing for realistic visuals, and low-latency performance. As one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing gaming markets, Thailand presents immense opportunities for advancement. Bro.game is transforming how games are played and redefining what is possible for gamers across the country.

Cloud Gaming for Everyone

Traditionally, high-performance gaming has been limited to those who could afford top-tier gaming PCs or consoles. This barrier has excluded many potential gamers from enjoying AAA titles' immersive worlds and competitive thrill. Enter GeForce Now, NVIDIA's cloud gaming platform that allows users to stream games they already own on platforms like Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect. Bro.game has brought this service to Thailand, enabling gamers to access over 2,000 supported titles without needing costly hardware upgrades.

GeForce Now has the ability to deliver RTX-class performance in the cloud. Gamers can enjoy ultra-high frame rates of up to 240 FPS with NVIDIA Reflex technology for minimal latency. Features like DLSS 3 Frame Generation enhance frame rates, while full ray tracing provides stunningly realistic lighting and graphics. Whether playing on a budget smartphone or an aging laptop, GeForce Now ensures a seamless and high-quality gaming experience.

Another of Bro. Game's missions is to ensure that Thai gamers have access to stable and fast internet connections—an essential component for cloud gaming—by forming strategic partnerships with leading telecom providers TRUE and DTAC.

Transforming Thailand's Gaming Landscape

Thailand's gaming market is booming, with revenues projected to exceed $1 billion in 2024. The country ranks as the second-largest gaming market in Southeast Asia, driven by a passionate community of players and developers. However, the industry still faces challenges, such as limited access to high-performance gaming equipment and infrastructure gaps in rural areas. Bro.game addresses these issues by bringing GeForce Now to every corner of Thailand.

Through this initiative, Bro.game is also fostering a new generation of tech-savvy players and creators by enabling access to advanced technologies like ray tracing and DLSS. This correlates with government efforts to promote esports and digital content creation as key drivers of economic growth. According to recent reports, esports and gaming are being prioritized as industries of opportunity by Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.

Bro.game's contributions do not stop at accessibility; it also sets new limits for user experience. The company's flagship Ultimate Membership offers performance by connecting users to NVIDIA RTX 4080-powered servers. This membership tier supports resolutions up to 4K at 120 FPS or competitive modes at 1080p with 240 FPS, ensuring that even professional esports players can rely on GeForce Now for training and competitions.

A New Age for Thai Gamers

As Bro.game rolls out its GeForce Now service across Thailand, it is clear that the company is a trendsetter changing the country's gaming space. It empowers individuals and communities alike by breaking down barriers to entry and delivering advanced technology directly into the hands of gamers.

For Thai gamers, this signals a shift to an era where high-performance gaming is no longer a privilege but a right accessible to all. And for the broader industry, it shows that innovation and inclusivity can go hand in hand.