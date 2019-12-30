A British woman was on Monday found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus by Israeli youths. She had been arrested after she withdrew an allegation that she was attacked by 12 young Israelis in Ayia Napa in July, the BBC reported. The woman, who was 19 at the time, had said Cypriot police made her falsely confess to lying about the incident - but the police denied this claim.

She was found guilty on a charge of causing public mischief, at a court in Paralimni. Prosecutors said she willingly wrote and signed a statement retracting her initial claims.

Twelve Israelis were arrested in connection with the allegations but were later released and returned home. The trial began at the start of October but the verdict was delayed until now.

The BBC said that the woman's family spent Christmas with her on the Mediterranean island. It added that lawyers representing the woman had indicated they were willing to appeal the case as far as the European Court of Human Rights.