The glamour world every now and then gets mesmerized by someone who comes and takes over the heart of people by their beauty. Aliza Rajan is one of such young women who has been making quite the news because of beauty and her in-demand brand appeal. She hails from Mombasa, Kenya, and is also the winner of Miss India Worldwide Kenya 2015 pageant.

Aliza Rajan is one of the most popular fashion models nowadays and she works with many local and international brands. She has an immense amount of following on social media and many people get influenced by her work. The quote beauty with brains perfectly fits in her context. Not only that she has won the beauty pageant but also taken over the franchise. It is because of her intelligence and hard work that she is now also the National Director for Miss India Worldwide Kenya. With such big responsibility under her, she uses this platform for the greater good for the women of the society. Aliza runs and supports many women related initiatives and causes and continuously works for the betterment of women. This way she is also inspiring many young girls and other women through her work and became an inspiring figure for her followers and supporters.

Aliza Rajan is the owner of the pop-up shop by Aliza Rajan and Eventique Kenya. Whether it is beauty and glamour or business Aliza has done it all. She has become a true symbol of woman empowerment. The constant work ethic and the will to keep improving and move forward has always been the attitude of Aliza Rajan. This positive character has influenced thousands of people and continues to do so. She is a true send of influencer and a role model for all the young girls around the world.