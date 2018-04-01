Alexander Zverev of Germany entered the final of the Miami Masters tennis tournament after defeating Spain's Pablo Carreno 7-6(4), 6-2 in the semi-finals.

Zverev threatened from the start with two break balls in the second game of Friday's match, reports EFE news agency.

At 5-5, in one of those moments that marked the match, the Spaniard was 30-0, but Zverev managed to recover thanks to a good dose of aggressiveness and great hits, showing the reasons that made him fifth in the world rankings.

Despite a tight situation at the end of the first set, the German returned to show his best tennis with his serve and with his backhand and broke Carreno to recover his service (3-3).

The equality was maintained until the tenth point, when the German, again with his left hand, broke the serve of the Spanish, and later took the tie-break by 7-4.

Zverev the semi-finalist in Acapulco, who has only lost four matches this year, against 13 wins, has proved his superiority in this tournament, where he already eliminated the Australian Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 16 and the Croatian Borna Coric in the quarterfinals, in both cases by a double 6-4.

For Carreno, this superiority was evident in the second set, when very soon came a new break against the Spanish

The already weakened Spaniard could not match the skills of the German and his serve was broken again in the seventh game (5-2) and soon after he said goodbye to the match and the final in Miami.

