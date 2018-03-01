China, who is world's leading manufacturer of chemical fertilizers, cement and steel, has filed to satisfy Zimbabwe's health minister, as the Chinese contraceptives are too small for its men.

According to reports, these male contraceptive or condoms are made in China and exported to the African nation. But the Minister David Parirenyatwa said during an event in the capital Harare that the southern African region has the highest rate of HIV victims, with an estimated 13.5 percent of its adult population. So the Health Ministry has started to promote the use of condoms.

In addition to that, the 67-year-old minister said, "Youths now have a particular condom that they like, but we don't manufacture them. We import condoms from China and some men complain they are too small."

Parirenyatwa also mentioned that since the health of the nation is their main priority, the country will look for manufacturing the male contraceptives rather than buying it from others.

On the other hand, the chief executive of the condom manufacturer Beijing Daxiang and His Friends Technology Co., Zhao Chuan told South China Morning Post that the company has plans to make contraceptives in different sizes.

He said that based on different demands from "customers such as in Zimbabwe, Daxiang, as a Chinese manufacturer, has the ability and the obligation to make a contribution, so we have started to do some surveys on users' data in the region to make preparations for future products with different sizes."

He told the preferences of men from all around the world. Zhao mentioned while Chinese men like thinner contraceptives and do not bother about the size, on the other hand, North American customers like soft condoms.

According to reports by National Health and Family Planning Commission, China is one of the world's largest male contraceptive producers and has almost 300 condom manufacturer. Each year, almost three billion of contraceptives are being produced.

However, it doesn't change the fact that China's Guangzhou Daming Lianhe has broken the Guinness World Record in December 2013, after producing a condom with a thickness of 0.036mm.

At the same time, Chinese court had found a Japanese male contraceptive making company guilty for claiming that their condoms were world's thinnest.