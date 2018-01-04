FTISLAND's Choi Minhwan recently revealed the news of his engagement with former LABOUM member Yulhee. The couple met each other at an event and instantly developed a liking for each other. After dating for few months, Minhwan announced the news in September 2017.

Meanwhile, the FTISLAND's drummer (today) revealed the news of his marriage on his Instagram account. "I would like to officially share a good news with everyone," he began the post. Minhwan also elaborated on how his girlfriend has supported him during the difficult phases. He also added that they have relied on and trusted each other during the difficult times.

He then announced his marriage news, "I have made an important decision in my life—my marriage. Ever since I made the decision, a lot of people have sent heartfelt messages and I feel very grateful for that."

Minhwan also said that his family members, who have always supported him in everything, was happy and excited about his decision. "But above all, I am deeply grateful to all my fans who have supported me for more than 10 years. I sincerely thank everyone and I promise to work earnestly to deliver the best in me," he concluded.

FITISLAND's agency FNC Entertainment also confirmed the news through a press statement. However, the exact date of the wedding is yet to be announced. The couple has decided to marry this year. We will announce farther details once they've been decided. We hope you'll congratulate and support Choi Minhwan and Kim Yulhee," the statement read.

Meanwhile, ever since the news of their marriage broke out there is widespread speculation that the couple is also expecting their first child. Reportedly, Yulhee is pregnant with Minhwan's child and the duo is in double excitement.

Congratulations to Minhwan and Yulhee!