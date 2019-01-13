Logan Paul is back at it again. Reportedly a year after the controversial YouTube star came under fire for posting footage of what appeared to be a dead body after an apparent suicide in Japan's Aokigahara forest, the 23-year-old star is once again being criticized for his actions. This time, Paul sparked a backlash after revealing a bizarre resolution for March.

As he shared on his Impaulsive podcast, he and co-host Mike Majlak are currently vegan and sober. "January is sober vegan January and then February...."

"Is fatal February," Majlak added, meaning they would be consuming steaks and drinking alcohol. As for March, "It's male-only March," Paul said. And that's when the proverbial bomb dropped. "We're going to attempt to go gay for just one month," he explained. And needless to say, the controversial announcement was not met with a favourable response.

"Looks like #LoganPaul is going gay for a month. Because a person can just flip a switch and be gay/straight whenever they want," YouTube blogger Donny Winter tweeted. "You'd think you'd learn from your past antics, Logan."

"Logan Paul 'going gay' is disrespectful to the LGBTQ community it makes it look like being a gay is a choice which homophobic a--holes use as a attack on the gay community can we leave this a--hole in 2018 thank u, next," another person commented on the social media forum.

"The fact that this man believes you can "go gay" and just turn it off for a month is troubling...disrespectful, and downright disgusting" another tweet read. "Logan, what you need to do is just stop."

It looks like Paul hasn't learnt anything from the last time he was so blatantly ignorant or insensitive. It was reported earlier that shortly after his Japanese suicide forest video went live, the video was removed and he issued an apology.

"Let's start with this—I'm sorry," Logan began in a lengthy statement to his millions of Twitter followers. "This is a first for me. I've never faced criticism like this before, because I've never made a mistake like this before. I'm surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I'm still a human being. I can be wrong."

However, it was also reported that in the aftermath of the scandal, Paul was determined to continue his career. And it looks like Paul will continue to be insensitive and ignorant in the same vein he has been so far. You can check out the video here: