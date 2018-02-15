If you are planning to bring 'Bak Kwa' or the Chinese sweet meat jerky from Malaysia to Singapore for your family and friends to celebrate the Chinese New Year, then be prepared to face penalty and even jail term.

This time, travellers are strictly asked not to bring these sweets from the neighbouring country, since Malaysia is not enlisted for imports of meat products to Singapore, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore said in a note of precaution issued to those crossing the border after buying such products.

So far, Singapore has approved 21 countries for the import of pork and pork products and Malaysia is not in the list. Here's an exhaustive list of what to import or bring from other countries:.

List of Approved sources of meat:

Beef: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden, Uruguay, and USA.

Mutton: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Uruguay, United Kingdom, and USA.

Pork: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and USA.

Poultry: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, New Zealand, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and USA.

Since February 8, the officers of Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) at the Woodlands checkpoint have found four cases of carrying Bak Kwa, by covering it with cookie and snacks.

However, in terms of meat products, including cooked food containing meat, each person is allowed a maximum of 5-kg of meat products directly from approved sources.

The maximum penalty for illegal meat distribution is a $50,000 fine and a jail term of two years. For second-time offenders, the penalty goes up to a $100,000 fine and three years of imprisonment.