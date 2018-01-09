Actress Yoona will replace IU in the second season of JTBC's Hyori's Homestay. In the show, a celebrity couple (Lee Hyo Ri and Lee Sang Soon) is assigned the task of running a homestay at the Jeju Islands.

The show was an instant hit among netizens and gained massive popularity over the time. The final episode of the first season ended on September 24, 2017, with the highest rating.

In the first season, IU appeared as a part-timer and was highly appreciated for her ethics and modesty. Now, Yoona's inclusion in the show is likely to hike the ratings.

The production work for the second season has already begun and the team has started filming for the show from January 8. The second season is scheduled to be aired in the first half of 2018.

The show recently grabbed headlines for its similarities with Chinese television channel Hunan TV's variety show "Dear Visitor." With JTBC clarifying that they have not sold the rights of the show yet, the Chinese broadcaster was accused of plagiarism charges. However, that was not the first instance where Hunan TV faced plagiarism controversy. Earlier, they aired a program that plagiarised tvN's 'Yoon Restaurant'.

Yoona, often known as the queen of chemistry, debuted as a member of Girl's Generation—one of Kpop's topmost selling girl bands. Some of her best acting roles include You Are My Destiny, Love Rain, Prime Minister and I, The K2, and The King in Love. She became a household name in Korea after appearing in numerous television commercials. In 2017, Yoona appeared on the cover of seven magazines.