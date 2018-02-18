A joint study conducted by researchers at the Boston University and Harvard has revealed that regular intake of yogurt will drastically reduce the risks of cardiovascular disorders including hypertension among men and women.

As per the researchers, combining yogurt with a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains is very much beneficial for a heart-healthy life. The study report is now published in the American Journal of Hypertension.

"Our results provide important new evidence that yogurt may benefit heart health alone or as a consistent part of a diet rich in fiber-rich fruits, vegetables and whole grains," said Justin R. Buendia from the Boston University School of Medicine in the US, and the co-author of the study in a statement issued.

During the study, researchers looked at the data of more than 55,000 women aged between 30 and 55, and more than 18000 men between the age of 40 and 75. All the men and women who took part in the study have been suffering from the problem of hypertension for many years.

Statistics indicated that women who ate at least two servings of yogurt per week showed 30 percent reduction in cardiovascular risks. Men, on the other hand, were 19 percent less likely to suffer from cardiovascular events with a healthy intake of yogurt.

According to experts, it is the high amount of calcium present in yogurt which makes it a heart-healthy food. Several studies have unanimously proved that calcium is responsible for facilitating heart's normal concentration and relaxation.

Apart from calcium, yogurt is also a rich source of probiotics which are capable of reducing blood pressure in human body. Researchers believe that both these factors combine together to make yogurt the ideal food for anyone who wishes to protect their heart.

This is not the first time that scientists have found the health effects of yogurt. Some years back, a research team in Cleveland linked yogurt to combat long-term weight gain. However, they did not directly associate yogurt to lower the risk of heart disease, but they made it clear that people with less weight will have a healthy heart.