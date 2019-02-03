Sony hasn't been keeping up with the smartphone rivals as well as one could hope from a legacy brand. While the smartphones haven't been Sony's strongest suits, things might change in 2019 as the Japanese tech titan prepares a grand debut of its next flagship at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona this month.

Rumours are rife with details about the fourth-gen XZ flagship, the Xperia XZ4, and more information along with render shots of the phone are emerging online. All the leaks about the Xperia XZ4 suggest the upcoming flagship could be Sony's much-needed break in the world full of iPhones and Galaxys.

Sony might finally be taking things seriously with the Xperia XZ4, for which it appears to have gone great lengths to make sure consumers get what they've always wanted. Starting with the bezels around the display, leaked renders show Sony has trimmed them extensively to make it a visual delight.

Sony Xperia XZ3 successor is expected to feature a 6.5-inch QHD+ OLED display with 21:9 aspect ratio. But that's not even the biggest highlight of the phone. If the rumours are accurate, the Xperia XZ4 will be the company's first smartphone to boast a triple camera setup. The rear cameras will combine a 52MP main sensor with f/1.6 aperture, a 16MP secondary telephoto lens and a 0.3MP ToF sensor.

While the primary and secondary sensors contribute towards really high-resolution images, the third sensor is used in autofocus and also for 3D scanning. This information came to light via Reddit, Sumahoinfo reported. We've already seen ToF sensor in the Oppo R17 Pro, but offers little use on the 3D imaging front. Apple is also expected to borrow the ToF sensor for its triple camera setup in the upcoming iPhones. It looks like 3D scanning will gain a major boost in 2019 and Sony might just be leading the space there.

Other features of the Xperia XZ4 include a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a massive 4,400mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive charging, USB PD, and Qi wireless charging. Other details such as pricing and availability are expected to be revealed at the MWC 2019, which commences on February 25 and goes on till February 28. Stay tuned for updates.