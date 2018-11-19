Xiaomi's flagship subsidiary Poco launched the Poco F1 in late August with Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9. It was promised to get software support for latest Android Pie and also the 2019-series Android Q at least.
Now, the company keeping true to its words has released the Android Pie-based MIUI 10 Global Open Beta v811.15. Interested users can go the official XDA Developer Forum and can download and install it manually on to their mobile phone.
Be advised that the firmware is a beta version, meaning it will have bugs and affect performance. So, if you are using the Poco F1 as your primary phone, then tread cautiously or just wait for the official public version, which the company will finally release after internal testing.
When Will Poco F1 Get The Official Public Version Of The Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 Global ROM?
Going by the Xiaomi's release pattern, it will usually take a month or two to release the public version of the software, so we expect the Poco F1 to get Android Pie-based MIUI 10 by the end of the December.
Android Pie: Key Features You Need To Know
- One of the key highlights of Android Pie is the digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much a user is obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage
- Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.
- Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them
- Besides the usual Google security patch, Android 9 Pie brings several new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.
- After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)
- Furthermore, Android 9 introduces several new security features
- The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.
- Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.
- The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).
- Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.