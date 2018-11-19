Xiaomi's flagship subsidiary Poco launched the Poco F1 in late August with Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9. It was promised to get software support for latest Android Pie and also the 2019-series Android Q at least.

Now, the company keeping true to its words has released the Android Pie-based MIUI 10 Global Open Beta v811.15. Interested users can go the official XDA Developer Forum and can download and install it manually on to their mobile phone.

Be advised that the firmware is a beta version, meaning it will have bugs and affect performance. So, if you are using the Poco F1 as your primary phone, then tread cautiously or just wait for the official public version, which the company will finally release after internal testing.

When Will Poco F1 Get The Official Public Version Of The Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 Global ROM?

Going by the Xiaomi's release pattern, it will usually take a month or two to release the public version of the software, so we expect the Poco F1 to get Android Pie-based MIUI 10 by the end of the December.

Android Pie: Key Features You Need To Know