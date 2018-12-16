Xiaomi has secured a prominent place in the budget smartphone space through its Redmi-series. The Redmi 6-series was well received by consumers and critics alike and the phones have been in popular demand in India since the release in September. But it looks like Xiaomi is already readying the successor to the current Redmi 6 phones.

China's Compulsory Certificate (3C) authority has approved three Xiaomi phones with the model numbers, M1901F7E, M1901F7T, M1901F7C, and all hints are pointing towards them being the new Redmi 7 variants. The listing shows the phones would support 5V/2A charging and are likely to appear on TENAA with full specs soon, Nashville Chatter has revealed.

The prominent leak only suggests the imminent arrival of the Redmi 7-series, which will include Redmi 7, Redmi 7A and Redmi 7 Pro. Decoding the model numbers, the report found "M19" at the beginning is in reference to the year 2019. Xiaomi phones that were launched this year had their model numbers starting with M18, which makes this claim legit.

Since we have already reached the end of the year, 2019 is going to bring some new refreshments to phones that were launched this year. Almost every brand will make itself heard next year and it remains to be seen if Xiaomi will record similar success in 2019 as it did this year.

According to a recent market analysis by Counterpoint, Xiaomi dominated the Indian market share with 27 percent in Q3 2018, a lead it has managed to maintain over market leader Samsung since Q2 2018. The Redmi 6 phones have been quite popular in India, driving record sales in recent months. The Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A only recently went on open sale, after they were sold in flash sales throughout September.

If the Redmi 7-series is to succeed, Xiaomi must outdo the Redmi 6-series charm. The low-pricing and an impressive spec-sheet helped Xiaomi drive volume in India. It is unlikely that Xiaomi will shift from its successful strategy come next year. Stay tuned for updates.