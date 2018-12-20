Recent reports had indicated that the upcoming Xiaomi Play, which is slated to break covers on 24 December, was a rebranded version of the company's subsidiary branded Poco F1. But, the official teaser released in China out rightly disproves the rumours.

Xiaomi's Mi Weibo handle has officially shown off the colourful promotional ad with the Xiaomi Play image revealing that it will come with water drop-notch, which is way smaller than the Poco F1's uni-brow module on top. The former will house the camera and the speaker and sensors are expected to be hidden behind the screen.

As per reliable reports, Xiaomi Play will sport a 5.8-inch full HD+ (2,280×1,080p) screen and come with dimensions—147.76 x 71.89 x 7.8 mm— and weigh around 150 grams. Another good news is that it has a 3.5mm audio

Under-the-hood, it is expected to come packed with 2.3GHz octa-core processor backed by Android 8.1 Oreo-powered MIUI 10 software and a 2,900mAh battery, which will be enough to keep the phone running for full day under mixed usage, provided it has Qualcomm's Snapdragon series chipset, which by the way, we are yet to ascertain it.

Poco F1 comes with 6.18-inch full HD display with iPhone X-like notch on the top housing an advanced 20MP camera with IR sensor for face unlock capability. It can even work in the dark environment.KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

As far as photography is concerned, it is expected to come with dual-12MP sensors, one primary and another depth sensor, probably to offer optical zoom and portrait mode options. On the front, it is said to feature an 8MP snapper.

Xiaomi Play will be offered in three configurations—4GB RAM +64GB storage, 6GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM+128GB storage. It is expected to be retailed in three vivid colour options—Black, Dawn Gold and Dream Blue.

There is no word on the cost of the Xiaomi Play, but it is expected to be priced aggressively similar to all Xiaomi phones in the past.