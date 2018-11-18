After weeks of rumours, Xiaomi has finally commenced rolling out the latest software update Android Pie to the Mi A2 in select regions.

As of now, Xiaomi Mi A2 in India is receiving Google's sweet pastry-flavoured Pie OS. It is a little over a 1GB in size and it might take a few days to reach all corners of the country and also other global markets.

The Android Pie update comes with the latest Google November security patch, improvements to battery life, performance and more. Unlike the Mi A1, Xiaomi has hopefully has done the due diligence of weeding out bugs and not affect the Mi A2' Android One's performance and user experience.

Last year, Xiaomi had to halt the Android Oreo roll-out for Mi A1, after several users complained of random reboots, battery draining and more.

Here's How To Install Android Pie On Your Xiaomi Mi A2:

Step 1: Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

Step 2: After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

Step 3: After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

Step 4: Your Mi A2 phone is now updated

If you haven't received any update notifications, check it manually by going to Settings >> phone >> check system update. If it says there is an update available, follow the procedure as mentioned above.

Android Pie: Key Features You Should Know