After weeks of rumours, Xiaomi has finally commenced rolling out the latest software update Android Pie to the Mi A2 in select regions.
As of now, Xiaomi Mi A2 in India is receiving Google's sweet pastry-flavoured Pie OS. It is a little over a 1GB in size and it might take a few days to reach all corners of the country and also other global markets.
The Android Pie update comes with the latest Google November security patch, improvements to battery life, performance and more. Unlike the Mi A1, Xiaomi has hopefully has done the due diligence of weeding out bugs and not affect the Mi A2' Android One's performance and user experience.
Last year, Xiaomi had to halt the Android Oreo roll-out for Mi A1, after several users complained of random reboots, battery draining and more.
Here's How To Install Android Pie On Your Xiaomi Mi A2:
Step 1: Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"
Step 2: After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"
Step 3: After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically
Step 4: Your Mi A2 phone is now updated
If you haven't received any update notifications, check it manually by going to Settings >> phone >> check system update. If it says there is an update available, follow the procedure as mentioned above.
Android Pie: Key Features You Should Know
- Besides the usual Google security patch, Android 9 Pie brings numerous new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.
- After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)
- Furthermore, Android 9 introduces several new security features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.
- The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.
- One of the key highlights of Android Pie is the digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage
- Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.
- Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them
- Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.
- The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).
- Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.