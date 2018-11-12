During the Mi A2 in August, Xiaomi had promised to release the Android Pie in the fourth quarter and it looks like the company might keep its words, as reports have emerged that the beta testing is in full swing.

Android Pie beta for the Mi A2 (review) has leaked and is available for download online. It has also made its way to the software community platforms and interested readers can install it, but be advised that the firmware is a beta, meaning it will have bugs and might affect the performance, XDA Developer Forum reported.

If you are using the Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One as the primary device, it's better to wait for the final version, which the company is expected to roll-out in a few weeks.

Android Pie: Key Features You Should Know