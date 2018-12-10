IBTimes India/YouTube

After weeks of beta testing, Xiaomi has reportedly commenced rolling out Android Pie update to Mi A1, the company's first Google affiliated Android One series mobile.

The new Android Pie update comes in 1,075MB size and is being deployed in several regions across Europe (Belgium, Netherlands and more) and Asia, including India. Since it is being staged in phases, it will probably reach all markets by the end of this week.

Besides the usual Android Pie features, it comes with two very important value-added options, which will definitely bring joy to Indian users. One is FM Radio support and other is the Dual 4G LTE support. It also brings Google's latest December 2018 security patch to Mi A1 (review).

Many Xiaomi Mi A1 owners will be little concerned whether the Android Pie will be free of bugs, unlike the Android Oreo which was released to the device in late 2018, ruined the user experience for many. It also affected the performance of the device, as the battery was draining faster than usual.

So far there are no reports of serious issues in Android Pie for Mi A1. Interested readers can follow the instruction below to get the latest mobile OS.

Simple steps to install Android Pie on to your Xiaomi Mi A1:

Step 1: Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

Step 2: After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

Step 3: After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

Step 4: Your phone is now updated

If you haven't received any update notifications, check it manually by going to Settings >> phone >> check system update. If it says there is an update available, follow the procedure as mentioned above.

It can be noted that this Android Pie is second major OS update and is likely to be the last for the Mi A1. But, Xiaomi is likely to keep rolling the security patch for an additional one year, as per Google agreement for Android One series.

Google, Android 9, Android Pie, Google PixelGoogle Android 9.0 Pie finally comes to Mi A1 series.Android/Twitter (screen-grab)

