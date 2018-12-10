IBTimes India/YouTube
After weeks of beta testing, Xiaomi has reportedly commenced rolling out Android Pie update to Mi A1, the company's first Google affiliated Android One series mobile.
The new Android Pie update comes in 1,075MB size and is being deployed in several regions across Europe (Belgium, Netherlands and more) and Asia, including India. Since it is being staged in phases, it will probably reach all markets by the end of this week.
Besides the usual Android Pie features, it comes with two very important value-added options, which will definitely bring joy to Indian users. One is FM Radio support and other is the Dual 4G LTE support. It also brings Google's latest December 2018 security patch to Mi A1 (review).
Many Xiaomi Mi A1 owners will be little concerned whether the Android Pie will be free of bugs, unlike the Android Oreo which was released to the device in late 2018, ruined the user experience for many. It also affected the performance of the device, as the battery was draining faster than usual.
So far there are no reports of serious issues in Android Pie for Mi A1. Interested readers can follow the instruction below to get the latest mobile OS.
Simple steps to install Android Pie on to your Xiaomi Mi A1:
Step 1: Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"
Step 2: After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"
Step 3: After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically
Step 4: Your phone is now updated
If you haven't received any update notifications, check it manually by going to Settings >> phone >> check system update. If it says there is an update available, follow the procedure as mentioned above.
It can be noted that this Android Pie is second major OS update and is likely to be the last for the Mi A1. But, Xiaomi is likely to keep rolling the security patch for an additional one year, as per Google agreement for Android One series.
Android Pie: Key Features You Should Know
- One of the key aspects of Android Pie is the digital wellbeing. Google has introduced Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage
- Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.
- In addition to the usual Google security patch, Android 9 Pie brings numerous new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.
- After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)
- Android 9 introduces several new security features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.
- The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.
- Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them
- Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.
- The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).
- Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.