Xaomi has unveiled its much-speculated smartphone Mi 6X with dual camera in its home country China. The new mid-range device is expected to be released outside China as Mi A2.

The Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) resembles the Redmi Note 5, called Redmi Note 5 in India, which was launched in China last month, in terms of design but they are different altogether in terms of specifications.

The Xiaomi Mi 6X sports a 5.99-inch full HD+ screen with 1,080 x 2,160 pixels (403 ppi density) and 18:9 aspect ratio, powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor clocking at 2.2GHz, runs MIUI 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system, and comes in three variants -- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The device features a dual 20MP Sony IMX486 sensor (F/1.75 aperture, 1.25µm pixel size) + 20MP Sony IMX376 (f/1.8 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size) main camera with Artificial Intelligence (AI), a 20MP Sony IMX376 front-snapper with F/1.75 aperture, and a 3,010mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

The Mi 6X is priced at 1,599 yuan (around S$335) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at 1,799 yuan (around S$377), and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at 1999 yuan (around S$420). It will be released in China at 10am local time on Friday, April 27 but there is no information on when it will be available for purchase in other countries.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (Chinese version) has a 5.99-inch full-HD touchscreen with 1,080x2,160 pixel (403 ppi density) display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, an MIUI 9 based on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, a 3GB/6GB RAM, and 32GB/64GB storage. It also features a dual 12MP (f/1.9 aperture, 1.4μm pixel size) + 5MP (f/2.0 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) main camera setup with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED dual-tone flash, a 13MP front- snapper, and a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging 5V/2A technology.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 comes in two variants — 3GB RAM + 32GB storage priced at 1,099 yuan (around 230 SGD), and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at 1,699 yuan (around S$356).