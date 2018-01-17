The xCleaner app is a great tool for iPhone and iPad devices to clean up some extra memory space. It used to be one of the best apps on the App Store until Apple decided to take it down.

'Almost full storage' warnings are annoying, especially on iPhones or iPads that only have 16 gigabytes of internal storage. It sends us the impression that we are already running out of space even if we aren't. Thus, we are forced to delete messages, photos or songs.

Also read: Happy Chick emulator on iOS 11/11.1/11.2 now available to download without jailbreak

There's no way that you can upgrade your iOS device to a higher storage, which makes the xCleaner app a suitable addition to your device. It clears up the junk, cached or unused data thoroughly unlike other apps. This app uses three distinct Apple Device Modules--Random Fill, Zero Fill, US DoD 5220--to get rid of temporary junk files.

How to install xCleaner

To install xCleaner, it does not require a jailbreak. Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can install the app on your iPhone or iPad running on iOS 11, iOS 11.1 or iOS 11.2.

Step 1: Download the xCleaner IPA file from here or here.

Step 2: Sideload the downloaded IPA file onto your phone. Mac owners can use either Xcode 7 or Cydia Impactor to perform it. Windows owners can sideload the file using the Cydia Impactor tool.

Step 3: Proceed to Settings > General > Profile & Device Management.

Step 4: Search for the profile associated with xCleaner and click on it.

Step 5: Choose Trust, then Trust again to confirm the action. This will start sideloading the file, and it should take a couple of minutes only.

Step 6: Go to your home screen and look for the newly-installed xCleaner app.

Eligible devices

In case you are wondering which iOS device models are eligible to get xCleaner, take a look at the list below.

iPhone 5S

iPhone SE

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPad Air

iPad Air 2

iPad (2017)

iPad Mini 2

iPad Mini 3

iPad Mini 4

iPad Pro (12.9-inch)

iPad Pro (9.7-inch)

iPad Pro (10.5-inch)

Enjoy xCleaner!