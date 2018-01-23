Four of the biggest and most-anticipated game releases on Xbox One happening within the week include two new AAA titles fresh off the developers' labs.

Assassin's Creed Origins: The Hidden Ones

The Hidden Ones is the first story expansion of Assassin's Creed Origins which is set for release on Tuesday, January 23. Centering on the Roman occupation, the new region called Sinai will host Bayek and his cohorts in fighting against the force of darkness. From the looks of it, The Hidden Ones deals with themes preservation of the Ancient Egyptian way of living.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Quirky and fun-filled narrative, Dragon Ball FighterZ goes live on Xbox One starting Friday, January 26. Goku and his company have to take down Android 16 who rose from his fleeting taste of death. The enemy comes with its legion so the journey of the protagonists surely wouldn't go without kinks and bumps along the way.

Dragon Ball FighterZ price starts at US$59.99.

Celeste

With Celeste, players get to simulate the experience of climbing mountains. It features hundreds of varying levels that put you and your skills to test. As a collaborative product of creators of Skytorn and TowerFall, players can expect a seamless gameplay experience Celeste will be out on Friday, January 26 at US$19.99.

Monster Hunter: World

Gigantic monsters are at the centre of your journey as a hunter. The difficulty levels of your opponents increase as you take them down one by one. Successful encounters will reward you with materials so you can build bigger weapons and stronger armour, just as you need to defeat your beastly enemies.

Monster Hunter: World will begin rolling on Friday for US$59.99.

Which one are you looking forward to playing?