2018 was an exciting year for gaming particularly for Microsoft Xbox and Windows PCs gamers, as several exclusive gaming titles were launched and as it comes to a close, 2019 seems to be even more enthralling with new titles releasing all through the year.

In addition to Microsoft Studios, several popular companies Electronic Arts, Ubisoft and others have scheduled to unveil new video games for the Xbox One series and Windows 10 PCs. It can be noted that some even have promised to roll them out simultaneously through Game Pass on the very launch day.

Here's A List Of Most Anticipated Video Games For Xbox One And Windows PC Of 2019:

Anthem: Electronic Arts' upcoming Anthem series is a shared-world Action-Role Playing Game (RPG), where Freelancers challenge the wilds past the wall and explore the vast world filled with savage beasts and ruthless marauders, but also teeming with amazing technology and forgotten treasures.

Players can join with their friends to unravel the mystic world and defeat the enemy plotting to conquer humanity. Throughout the journeys, players can outfit their Freelancers with powerful Javelin exosuits, each of which are equipped with unique weapons and abilities. They can also customize the Javelin with gear they earn and craft throughout the adventure.

Atlas: The creators of popular 'ARK: Survival Evolved', Studio Wildcard will be launching 'Atlas', a multiplayer first-and-third-person fantasy pirate adventure. It can host up to 40,000 players exploring the same Globe simultaneously, with an unprecedented scale of cooperation and conflict.

The company claims the players can join an endless adventure of piracy & sailing, exploration & combat, role playing & progression, settlement & civilization-building, in one of the largest game universe to date.

Crackdown 3: Microsoft Studios plans to launch it on 15 February with Xbox Game Pass and globally on Xbox One and Windows 10. Gamers, like in the previous iterations will play the super agent, who will go against different organizations controlling the city of New Providence that players will need to take down by killing their bosses and Kingpins, destroying their facilities, and destabilizing their infrastructures.

Devil May Cry 5: Developed by the Capcom, the fifth instalment comes with a brand-new entry in the legendary over-the-top action series comes to Xbox One in spring 2019, complete with its signature blend of high-octane stylized action and otherworldly and original characters the series is known for.

Devil May Cry 5 will see the return of Dante and Nero as playable characters, along with a new character, named V. Years have passed since the legions of hell have set foot in this world, but now a new demonic invasion has begun, and humanity's last hope will rest in the hands of three lone demon hunters, each offering a radically different play style. United by fate and a thirst for vengeance, these demon hunters will have to face their demons if they hope to survive.

Far Cry New Dawn: Developed by Ubisoft, Far Cry New Dawn like previous iterations is an out and out action-adventure first-person shooter set in an open world environment wherein the player will be able to explore freely on foot or through vehicles. Gamers will get to see the transformed vibrant post-apocalyptic Hope County, Montana, 17 years after a global nuclear catastrophe. Join fellow survivors from Hope County and lead the fight against the dangerous new threat known as the Highwaymen, and their ruthless leaders The Twins, as they seek to destroy and take over the last remaining resources by any means necessary.

Gears 5: Developed Microsoft Studio, Gears 5 is centred on characters-- Kait Diaz (Laura Bailey), an Outsider of Locust descent. As Kait, the player must uncover the origins of the Locust and Kait's family. Gears of War 4 protagonist JD Fenix (Liam McIntyre), his friend Delmont Walker (Eugene Byrd), and JD's father Marcus Fenix (John DiMaggio) also return.

Gamers can play solo or with a friend in local split-screen co-op, or online co-op and experience every mode in 4K Ultra HD resolution with stunning HDR at a smooth 60 frames per second. "Gears 5" is coming to Xbox One and Windows 10 in 2019 and will be available day and date to Xbox Game Pass members.

Microsoft Studios is also launching Gears Pop, a new Arena Brawler mobile game that brings together iconic Gears characters in the distinctive Funko Pop! style. The game is being developed in partnership with Funko and inspired by the Gears of War vinyl collectable figures. It's the perfect slice of mobile mayhem, available on iOS and Android in 2019.

Jump Force: Developed by Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc, Jump Force showcases heroes and villains from the 50-year history of Shueisha's influential Japanese Weekly Jump manga will battle against each other across iconic locations across Earth in this anime fan's dream. Featuring the world's most popular and classic manga and anime franchises including DRAGON BALL Z, ONE PIECE, NARUTO, and many others, players will be able to compete in hyper-stylish arena brawls set against familiar backdrops of famous landmarks around the world, including New York City's Times Square and the Matterhorn.

Kingdom Hearts III: Developed by Square Enix, the game is set in a vast array of Disney worlds, "Kingdom Hearts" and follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power.

Sora is joined by Donald and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.

Metro Exodus: Developed by Deep Silver, Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first-person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Games will be able to explore the Russian wilderness across vast, nonlinear levels and follow a thrilling storyline that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter. Metro Exodus is inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky, it continues Artyom's story in the greatest Metro adventure yet.

Minecraft: Dungeons: Developed by Microsoft Studios, Minecraft Dungeons is an action adventure game in the classic dungeon crawler style, where up to four players can fight together to defeat a relentless swarm of new mobs in a quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager. As an all-new passion project for PC from a small, dedicated team at Mojang, "Minecraft: Dungeons" will be the first new title in the Minecraft universe when it releases in 2019, the company said.

Ori and The Will of The Wisps: Developed by Microsoft Studios, it is the sequel of the same namesake, which is the winner of over 50 awards and nominations. It allows the gamer to embark on an adventure with all-new combat and customization options while exploring a vast and exotic world, encountering larger-than-life enemies and challenging puzzles on your path to unravel Ori's true destiny. "Ori and the Will of the Wisps" will be launching exclusively on Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs in 2019 and will be available day and date to Xbox Game Pass members.

Sea of Thieves: The Arena: Developed by Microsoft Studios, the new iteration is said to be changing in a big way with the fifth free content update since launch, 'The Arena.' It is slated for release in early 2019, 'The Arena' is an all-new competitive game mode that allows players to test their pirating skills in fast-paced matches against rival crews. Each match is a fun, frenetic and action-packed race to find the treasure that brings together all the most exciting elements of "Sea of Thieves" – on demand. "Sea of Thieves" is available with Xbox Game Pass and globally on Xbox One and Windows 10 as an Xbox Play Anywhere title.

The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti: Developed by Annapurna Interactive, this video game is about great expectations, famous folk singers, lingering shadows, space Gods, hallucinogens, individuality, reptile shops, and wild imaginations. It's an action, adventure, exploration, narrative-driven, musical-laser-light-battle kind of game and is the debut release from Beethoven & Dinosaur.

The Outer Worlds: Developed by Private Division in collaboration with Obsidian Entertainment, "The Outer Worlds" is a new single-player first-person sci-fi RPG. Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, the player will awake decades later only to find himself or herself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As the player explores the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become, will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.

Tom Clancy: The Division 2: Developed by Ubisoft, the new game brings massive and the same teams that brought you the original "Tom Clancy's The Division". It is an online open-world, action-shooter RPG experience set in a collapsing and fractured Washington, D.C.

This rich new setting combines a wide variety of beautiful, iconic and realistic environments where the player will experience the series' trademark for authenticity in world-building, rich RPG systems, and fast-paced action like never before. Play solo or co-op with a team of up to four players to complete a wide range of activities, from the main campaign and adversarial PvP matches to the Dark Zone — where anything can happen, the company claims.

Tunic: Developed by Finji, the Tunic game is an isometric action adventure about a tiny fox in a big world. Players have to embark on an adventuresome quest set in that place, where they can explore ancient ruins, fight monsters and uncover mysterious secrets.

Wasteland 3: Developed by Inxile Entertainment, the creators of "Wasteland 2" and "Torment: Tides of Numenera" comes the Wasteland 3! Following the critically acclaimed releases of 2014's "Wasteland 2" and 2015's "Wasteland 2: Director's Cut," fans have been clamouring for a direct sequel. The company says that Wasteland 3 will feature a deep and engaging story utilizing a newly-revamped dialogue tree system from the celebrated writers of "Torment: Tides of Numenera," along with a renewed focus on our trademark complex story reactivity and strategic combat that evolves on "Wasteland 2's" deep tactical turn-based combat and unique encounter design. Play by yourself or with a friend in story-driven synchronous or asynchronous multiplayer to face difficult moral choices and make sacrifices that will change the game world.