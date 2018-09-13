X-men: Dark Phoenix began its reshoot last month and have posted new set photos that show Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain seemingly in a fight, all dressed up for advanced CGI edits.

Sophie's Jean Grey character will lock horns with Jessica who plays a villain but other details are unknown. The fight scene will contain a lot of visual alterations. Jean's Phoenix powers are known, unlike Jessica's character where everything still remains a mystery.

The photo posted also features Tye Sheridan's stunt double confirming the presence of Cyclops in this particular altercation.

The film was originally set to release this year in November but both Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants films have been pushed to next year. The news came down hard on all the fans but the Game of Thrones star calmed them by stating that the reshoots are "just a few bits and bobs".

"To be honest, I don't even know what we're reshooting at the moment. So I couldn't really tell you much about that one,' she told Digital Spy. 'All I know is that I'll be back in Montreal at some point soon and that Valentine's Day release date is quite a positive thing because Black Panther got released on Valentine's Day. So we're keeping positive about it."

Simon Kinberg, director of the X-Men movie spoke about why the movie will have a long post-production time.

"I wanted the post time to deliver on the nuance of the visual effects, not just the scale of them. That takes time," he told Entertainment Weekly.

Poster of X-Men: ApocalypseX-Men Movies, Facebook

The delayed release will have a lot of expectations among the fans. Hopefully, the visual effects team stands up to these expectations.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix will hit theatres near you on February 14, 2019.