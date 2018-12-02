Nikki Bella is making strides after breaking up with John Cena. The WWE superstar is ready to date again. But that is easier said than done, especially for someone like Nikki who is famous.

"She really can't do the dating apps or do other normal relationship finding methods," the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, "so Nikki knows that the next person she dates will be from the environments she keeps herself in most of the time. She also feels that if it was a wrestler or a celeb they would get each other much easier with the schedules they have to keep." The insider also notes that Nikki "would like her future to come fast. She misses being in love."

And if history is anything to go by, Nikki's odds of dating outside the ring seem pretty slim. She "feels like she's going to either end up with another wrestler or someone famous," a source close to Nikki exclusively tells HollywoodLife.com. It's because "she finds herself in situations where she is around celebs or wrestlers all the time."

But maybe just maybe a bachelor could be the man she was looking for? In a promo for the upcoming episode of Total Bella, Nikki is seen flirting with The Bachelorette alum Peter Kraus. The promo features Nikii and Peter flirting like crazy and it ends just before they kiss. So will Nikki finally find love post -John Cena? We certainly hope so.