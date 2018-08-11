WWE superstar John Cena is set to face Kevin Owens at the much-anticipated Super Show-Down at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia, on October 6.

Cena hasn't fought since he triumphed over Triple H at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event on April 27. The 16-time world champion had been busy with his acting commitments but is now expected to return to the wrestling arena during a RAW event in Shanghai, China on September 1.

Cena and Owens haven't met since the three-match series in 2015. Owens claimed the first win of the year at Elimination Chamber but lost the WWE Money in the Bank. Cena completed the rubber win at WWE Battleground to retain United States Championship.

Tickets for the much-anticipated event have been on sale and over one million tickets are expected to be sold.

WWE had already announced one of the biggest fights of the event — The Undertaker vs Triple H as the two superstars are set to take on each other for the first time since WrestleMania 28.

The wrestling company also confirmed the two legends will be coming up against for one last time at the iconic cricket ground.

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey, Shane McMahon, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, Nia Jax and AJ Styles will also be part of the event, which will be the second time since 2002 (Global Warning) Australia hosts a live show.

Others WWE stars who are expected to light up the big night include Charlotte Flair, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Show, Bray Wyatt and the Australian tag team partners Billie Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics.