WWE has made a change to the poster of their flagship show, Monday Night RAW and the tweak sees Roman Reigns replaced in the front by former Shield brethren, Seth Rollins.

Reigns is out of WWE for some time after announcing to the WWE universe that his leukaemia had relapsed after 11 years. He said this during an episode of Raw in October.

In an emotional speech, Reigns said, "I feel like I owe everyone an apology. For months, maybe even a whole year, I've come out here as Roman Reigns and said I'd come out here every week, that I'd be a fighting champion, that I was going to be consistent, that I was going to be a workhorse - but that's all lies."

"It's a lie because the reality is, my real name is Joe and I've been living with leukaemia for 11 years and unfortunately it's back."

"And because the leukaemia is back I cannot fulfil my role, I can't be that fighting champion and I'm going to have to relinquish my Universal Championship."

WWE.com recently removed the ex-WWE Universal Champion from its RAW banner which now shifts Seth Rollins to where Reigns once was, and Drew McIntyre has been added next to Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss.

In light of this change, fans have come out with supportive messages to the man whose name in real life is Joe Anoa'i.

One supporter tweeted: "No one could replace Roman Reigns."

Another added, "Its a temporary change, until Roman comes back."

A third fan said, "You are not alone in this fight, all your well wishers are there for you."

Although it is unknown when Reigns will return, he had said that he is not retiring and will come back as soon as he is done "whipping leukaemia's a**."

"But I want to make one thing clear - by no means is this a retirement speech. Because once I'm done whipping leukaemia's a** I'm coming back home. And when I do it's not going to be about titles and being on top, it's about a purpose."

Slightly choked with tears, he added, "I'm coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, my family, my friends, my children, and my wife, that when life throws a curveball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter's box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time."

Since his announcement, Roman made one public appearance in November when he watched his former college team Georgia Tech take on the University of Georgia Bulldogs.