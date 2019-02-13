With WrestleMania fast approaching us, WWE have now reportedly found a new opponent for John Cena, after Lars Sullivan walked out of the proposed fight. Cena, who was forced to pull out of Royal Rumble earlier this month owing to an injury, has not featured in any feud since his injury on RAW on January 14.

He was meant to take on NXT star Shows of Shows Sullivan at WrestleMania but an anxiety attack to him has forced Sullivan out of the marquee event.

"John Cena is filming his new movie until April 1st in Vancouver British Columbia, Mike Johnson of PWInsider said. "That allows him six days to have a match at WrestleMania. It is possible that he will appear," he further added.

As of now, if reports are to be believed WWE has found a new opponent for Cena and he is none other than "Scottish Terminator", Drew McIntyre. This match could well be a one-on-one encounter. Ringside News is reporting that "currently people backstage in WWE are pulling to place Drew McIntyre in a match with John Cena on April 7th."

Notorious beginning to the relationship

McIntyre already has a history with Cena and it started back in Orlando when he interrupted the superstar and declared that he didn't care about who he was sleeping with or his daft haircut – but was all focused about toppling all greats in the game. He also declared John Cena as his next victim.

In another news, the comeback of Kevin Owens is fast approaching and he could be one month away from making his presence felt on television. Now, this has prompted WWE to hype up the aforementioned comeback which even made them play a video that aired on Monday Night Raw. Owens said he was "about one more month" from coming back to WWE.

Owens himself made it clear that although he is enjoying his time with his wife and kids, he is keeping a very close eye on proceedings at RAW and SmackDown and conceded that he is missing the action.