The stage is set to host the Sunday finale, as two finalists Sloane Stephens and Elina Svitolina will face each other for the last time in the year-ending women's tennis tournament, BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore 2018. The women's singles final match will take place Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Date: Sunday, October 28

Women's Singles Final: Sloane Stephens vs Elina Svitolina

Time: 7.30 pm SGT, 12.30 BST

Venue: Center Court, Singapore Indoor Stadium

Live updates will be available on WTA Finals official website

In the semi-finals, the American ace Stephens won the battle against former world No. 1 Karolína Plíšková, who took the first set 6-0. But, the 25-year-old Stephens proved that she has come to Singapore to win the title and defeated Czech tennis star 6-4, 6-1 and claimed the victory.

"I had a bit of an adrenaline dump after I finally won one game - I was really fired up, so I was like 'Okay, come on, let's do this. I can win one game, maybe I can win two, then three.' And I just started to feel the ball a little better. Again, all credit to her. I just tried to stay in it, and get as many balls back as I could. I'm just really proud of my fight today," Stephens said.

In the second match between Dutch ace Kiki Bertens and Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, both the players showed how desperate they are to take the victory. But, ultimately No. 6 seed Svitolina, defeated her opponent to reach her biggest career final at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals presented by SC Global, 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-4.

"It was such a tough battle today and I'm very happy I could win in the end. It means a lot to me. I think physically, in the end, it was just about running and chasing every ball down. I think the level was very tough and we were both playing very good tennis. I'm very pleased that I could stay in the match and close it," Svitolina said on-court after the match.

Head-to-head details: Sloane Stephens vs Elina Svitolina

Prior to Sunday's match, both the players have faced each other thrice in their career and Stephens won two of those matches. In 2018, the world No. 6 Stephens and world rank seven Svitolina met in the semi-final of Canadian Masters, where the 2017 US Open champion Stephens won the battle 6-3 6-3.

WTA Finals 2018: Global TV guide

The 2018 WTA Finals Singapore is going well for Stephens, as she won all the previous matches against top players of the tournament, Japanese Naomi Osaka, 26-year-old Kiki Bertens, German ace Angelique Kerber and world No. 8 Plíšková.

Another finalist, Svitolina also defeated all her previous rivals in WTA Finals Singapore and it includes Czech ace Petra Kvitová, Danish star Caroline Wozniacki and Bertens.