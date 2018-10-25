BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global has become very unpredictable. While the day four results have shocked many fans, the tennis world is looking forward to witnessing further Centre Court actions that will take place on Day five, Thursday.

The fifth day of WTA Finals Singapore will start with a fight between two Czech players, Petra Kvitová and Karolína Plíšková. After the first match, the 2017 WTA Finals champion Caroline Wozniacki will serve against Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

DAY FIVE:

Date: Thursday, October 25

Women's Singles Match 1: Petra Kvitová vs Karolína Plíšková

Time: 4 pm SGT

Women's Singles Match 2: Caroline Wozniacki vs Elina Svitolina

Time: 7.30 pm SGT

Venue: Center Court

Head-to-head statistics:

Petra Kvitová vs Karolína Plíšková

The match between world No. 5 Kvitová and current world rank 8 Plíšková will be their fourth meeting. This year, both the players have played against each other only once in Madrid Open, where the former world No. 1 Plíšková was defeated by her compatriot Kvitová in the semi-final match 7-6(4), 6-3. Apart from the Madrid Open 2018, the 28-year-old Kvitová beat Plíšková in 2015 Apia International Sydney finals and 2014 Wuhan Open.

Caroline Wozniacki vs Elina Svitolina

The 28-year-old Wozniacki faced world No. 7 Svitolina four time in her career. As per the head-to-head count, the 24-year-old Ukrainian ace won three matches, while the Danish player Wozniacki managed to win the fourth battle that took place in 2017 WTA Finals Singapore.

WTA Finals 2018: Global TV guide

Singapore: Starhub Japan: DAZN Australia: beIN Belgium: beIN Brazil: Sony Canada: TVA Sports China: iQIYI France: beIN Germany: DAZN Malaysia: Astro USA: beIN South Africa: Kwese

Day four highlights:

The WTA Finals debutant Naomi Osaka, who snatched the 2018 US Open trophy from tennis great Serena Williams, failed to prove herself in Singapore and lost the match against German ace Angelique Kerber on Wednesday night 4-6,7-5, 4-6.

She said, "I'm a perfectionist. I expect a lot from myself. I feel like when other people expect a lot from me, then it sort of doubles. Then I don't know. I internalize a lot of things, and then it just explodes and then I start talking to myself on the court."

In another match, the current world No. 5 Sloane Stephens disappointed Dutch ace Kiki Bertens 7-4, 2-6, 6-3. The 2017 US Open champion 25-year-old Stephens is still continuing her dream run in Singapore as after two matches she is still unbeaten.