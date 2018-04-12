Hollywood star Angelina Jolie and Microsoft founder Bill Gates have been named the world's most admired woman and man respectively in a list published by the UK survey agency, YouGov. The tech mogul and the Hollywood actress have topped the list three times in a row with this feat since the introduction of separate male and female categories in 2015.

While winning the race, Jolie and Gates beat out several influential world leaders including former United States president Barrack Obama, reigning president Donald Trump, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, American business magnate Warren Buffet, and producer turned philanthropist Oprah Winfrey.

During the survey, researchers polled 37,000 people from 35 countries for 20 men and 20 women.

Apart from Bill Gates, the other names listed in the top five slots are former US president Barrack Obama, Hong Kong martial artist and Universal action icon Jackie Chan, Chinese president Xi Jinping, and Chinese business tycoon Jack Ma.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is in the eighth position of this list. In the previous year, he was in the ninth spot, and this year he climbed one spot up. Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is placed in the ninth spot on this year's list.

Surprisingly, the popularity of Pope Francis seemed to fade this year, and he is now in the 16th spot, a three-place fall from his 13th spot in the previous year.

Elon Musk, the South African billionaire, and founder of SpaceX grabbed a spot on this year's list. He is currently placed in the 14th spot.

In the list of females, Angelina Jolie is followed by former US first lady Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Queen Elizabeth II and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Interestingly, most of the women listed in the top 20 are actresses or ladies from the world of entertainment. Three Indian actresses, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone are listed in the top 20, and they are placed in the 11th, 12th and 13th spots respectively.