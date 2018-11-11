The world's longest cross-sea bridge, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge which opened in October, is expected to have 5G service in the future. This bridge is believed to be a game changer for the Pearl River Delta.

As reported, Fang Zheng, vice general manager of the WLAN office of ZTE Corp., the bridge's network operator stated that the 55-km bridge which connects the mainland province of Guangdong with Hong Kong and Macao now has good coverage of 4G service.

He also added that "Experts and workers have overcome the difficulties of a complex construction environment and the lack of an optical fibre to provide tailored 4G solutions for the bridge and prepare for the future upgrading of 5G service."

The constructors of the bridge said that under the supervision of the experts, the workers have extended the coverage area of the optical fibre to 20 km, double the conventional maximum onshore coverage of 10 km, to ensure the full coverage of network signal on the bridge.

Fang said that Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge is ready for the access of Internet of Things, a major business to be achieved by 5G technology

From the very beginning, the technological base needed for 5G has been considered in terms of network architecture, room for the 5G station and the instalment of fibre.

Facts you need to know about the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge: