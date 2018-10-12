International Business Times, Singapore Edition

World's first quadruple rear-camera phone makes official debut

Samsung Galaxy A9 is the world's first phone to boast quadruple rear camera

After weeks of speculations, top smartphone-maker Samsung unveiled Galaxy A9 (2018), touted to be the world's first ever mobile with quadruple rear camera setup.

Galaxy A9's rear camera module houses 24MP main shooter with F1.7 aperture, a 10MP telephoto lens with 2 x optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, an ultra-wide 8MP snapper with 120-degree Field Of View (FOV) and 5MP depth sensor with F2.2 aperture.

With such advanced photography hardware, Galaxy A9 offers 2x Optical Zoom for detailed close-up shots even from far away. With an ultra wide lens and scene optimizer, users can capture in the photo compared to rival brands. It also boasts Artificial Intelligence (AI) Scene Recognition, which identifies the subject and adjusts settings accordingly for the best photo in no time.

With Depth Lens, users can manually manage the photos' depth of field and focus on the subject for stunning, professional looking images. And with F1.7 aperture, the Galaxy A9's 24MP main camera can capture clear and bright images in both bright and low light conditions, Samsung claims.

On the front, it houses equally impressive 24MP camera with F2.0 aperture, which is decent enough to get good selfies even in low light conditions.

Samsung Galaxy A9 sports 6.3-inch full HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor, 6GB/8GB storage, Android Oreo OS and comes with a 3,800mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

As of now, there is no word on the price and when the Galaxy A9 will be released in specific markets just yet, but it will be coming in Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A9 comes with 6.3-inch full HD super AMOLED screen.

Key Specifications Of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018):

ModelSamsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
Display6.3-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen with 2220x1080p resolution
OSAndroid Oreo
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core CPU (2.2Ghz quad-core + 1.8GHz quad-core)
RAM + Storage
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB
Rear Camera
  • Main Camera: 24MP with Auto Focus, F1.7 aperture
  • Telephoto: 10 MP with 2X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture
  • Ultra Wide: 8MP with 120°Field Of View (FOV), F2.4 aperture
  • Depth: 5MP with F2.2 aperture
Front camera24 MP with F2.0 aperture
Battery3,800mAh
Network4G-LTE Cat.9
Add-onsThe fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC (Near Field Communication) for Samsung Pay, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)
SensorsAccelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor
Dimensions162.5 x 77 x 7.8 mm
Weight183g
ColoursCaviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink
PriceYet to be ascertained

