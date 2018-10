The world's biggest trading houses said on Wednesday they saw oil prices not falling below $65 per barrel and possibly breaking above $100 next year due to U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Jeremy Weir, chief executive of Trafigura, said at an oil conference in London that he would not be surprised to see oil trade at more than $100 per barrel next year.

Alex Beard, chief executive for oil and gas at Glencore, said at the same event that he sees the mid-term oil price at $85-90.