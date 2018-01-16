Gem Diamonds, a British-based global diamond miner, has unearthed one of the biggest diamonds in history from the mountainous kingdom of Lesotho in southern Africa. While the Cullinan Diamond is considered the biggest gem-quality rough diamond ever found, it is supposedly the fifth largest diamond in the world.

Here is all you need to know about this sparkler:

1. The rare piece was discovered in Letseng mine by the Gem Diamonds. It is also the largest diamond ever mined by the company and Clifford Elphick, Gem Diamonds' chief executive says it is a "landmark discovery".

2. The 910-carat stone is about the size of two golf balls.

3. The diamond is categorized as a D color Type IIa diamond.

4. Type IIa diamond is more expensive because it has very few or no nitrogen atoms.

5. Africa is extremely rich in diamonds, nine out of 10 largest diamonds ever discovered have been found in the continent.

Company's real jewel?

This stone, not only etched its name in the list of largest diamonds but is expected to prove lucky for the company. Gem Diamonds, which operates in Botswana and Lesotho, saw a rise in share by 15 percent after news of the find.

The company till now hasn't revealed its plans with the diamond or its worth but is estimated to be around $40 million. Diamonds values are determined by the size and quality of the polished stones that can be cut from it. Ben Davis, an analyst at Liberum Capital Markets said that multiple factors determine the price of diamonds and it is actually hugely variable.

'Diamonds are girls' best friend' is not only a term of the 20th century but was rather applicable from centuries before. Not only women but men, especially erstwhile kings were mad about this shiny stone and royalty is best example. World's second biggest diamond Akbar Shah, weighing 73.60 carat, adorned the Peacock Throne of Mughal empire Shah Jahan.

Not only this, world's one of the most famous diamonds Koh-i-Noor, which is today on public display in the Jewel House at the Tower of London, was mentioned in Emperor Babur's writings, Baburmama.