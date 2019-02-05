The World Health Organization (WHO) said that over nine million people in the world died due to cancer in 2018. Their database also showed that the most common cancer is related to lungs, as they registered 2.09 million cases of lung cancer last year. But, a group of researchers recently claimed that they have developed a new technique, which has the potential to identify specific lung cancer marker at the earliest stage.

As per the researchers, the newly developed technique would be able to create a highly sensitive graphene biosensor with an ability to detect molecules of the most-common lung cancer biomarkers.

The new biosensor will revolutionise the existing electronic nose or e-nose devices that help to identify specific components of a specific vapour mixture, such as the breath of a person and analyse its chemical make-up to identify the cause.

Ben Hogan, a postgraduate researcher from the University of Exeter in Britain said, "The new biosensors which we have developed show that graphene has significant potential for use as an electrode in e-nose devices."

"For the first time, we have shown that with suitable patterning graphene can be used as a specific, selective and sensitive detector for biomarkers," he further added.

The researchers of this new study, published in the journal Nanoscale, also stated that a cheap, reusable and accurate breath test for early-stage detection of lung cancer can become a reality in future, but the devices need further development to achieve such result.

On this World Cancer Day, February 4 IBTimes Singapore have accumulated cancer-related facts, which cannot be overlooked.

The most common causes of cancer death are cancers of: Lung (1.76 million deaths), Colorectal (862 000 deaths), Stomach (783 000 deaths), Liver (782 000 deaths) and Breast (627 000 deaths).

Almost 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries.

Around one-third of deaths from cancer are due to the 5 leading behavioural and dietary risks and these are high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity, tobacco use and alcohol use.

Tobacco use is the most important risk factor for cancer and is responsible for approximately 22% of cancer deaths.

