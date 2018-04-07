The World Health Day is a global health awareness day that is celebrated every year on April 7 to spread awareness about health and well being. World Health Day is one of the eight official health campaigns which are marked by the World Health Organization including World Tuberculosis Day, World Immunization Week, World Malaria Day, World No Tobacco Day, World AIDS Day, World Blood Donor Day, and World Hepatitis Day.

World Health Day is observed every year but it has different themes every year and all the themes focus on health and wellness. This year, the theme is Universal Health Coverage: 'Health For All'. This particular theme will ensure that everyone across the globe should have access to essential quality of health services and people should not face any hardship while getting quality medical service.

On this occasion, IBTimes Singapore has compiled the health quotes that will motivate you to join hands and spread awareness about health.