The World Health Day is a global health awareness day that is celebrated every year on April 7 to spread awareness about health and well being. World Health Day is one of the eight official health campaigns which are marked by the World Health Organization including World Tuberculosis Day, World Immunization Week, World Malaria Day, World No Tobacco Day, World AIDS Day, World Blood Donor Day, and World Hepatitis Day.
World Health Day is observed every year but it has different themes every year and all the themes focus on health and wellness. This year, the theme is Universal Health Coverage: 'Health For All'. This particular theme will ensure that everyone across the globe should have access to essential quality of health services and people should not face any hardship while getting quality medical service.
On this occasion, IBTimes Singapore has compiled the health quotes that will motivate you to join hands and spread awareness about health.
- Health is the crown on the well person's head that only the ill person can see. - Robin Sharma, Writer
- It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver. - Mahatma Gandhi
- Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise - Anonymous
- When you are young and healthy, it never occurs to you that in a single second your whole life could change - Anette Funicello
- Sickness is the vengeance of nature for the violation of her laws - Charles Simmons
- Calm mind brings inner strength and self-confidence, so that's very important for good health. - Dalai Lama
- To keep the body in good health is a duty, for otherwise we shall not be able to trim the lamp of wisdom, and keep our mind strong and clear. - Buddha
- A healthy outside starts from the inside. - Robert Urich, American actor
- A healthy attitude is contagious but don't wait to catch it from others. Be a carrier. - Tom Stoppard, British playwright
- Life is not merely being alive, but being well. - Marcus Valerius Martialis, Latin poet