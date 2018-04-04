David Trezeguet, a member of the team that won the World Cup for France in 1998, has arrived in Bogota with the World Cup trophy as part of the tour leading up to this year's tournament in Russia.

The 18-carat gold trophy arrived in Bogota's El Dorado airport on an aeroplane painted in red, black and white, the colours of tour sponsor Coca-Cola, Efe news reported on Tuesday.

Accompanying the trophy and Trezeguet were Coca-Cola executives and officials of FIFA, football's world governing body.

The trophy tour was welcomed by a group of dancers and musicians performing their own version of "Colors," the official 2018 World Cup anthem.

"It is a privilege for me to accompany this important trophy, which I dreamed of winning since I was a child and with time was able to hold up high," Trezeguet said during the event.

Bogota is the 45th city visited during this trophy tour, which is expected to travel to 91 cities in 51 countries.

The tour started out last year in Russia and will conclude in Osaka, Japan, on April 30.

The trophy will be on display in Bogota's El Campin stadium for the next two days, where fans will be able to admire it and take photos.

