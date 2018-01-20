Actress Shraddha Kapoor said she is excited about the upcoming bilingual film "Saaho" with Baahubali fame Prabhas.

Shraddha was present at the inauguration of "The Wedding Junction Show" in Mumbai on Saturday, when she was able to chat with some journalists present there.

After "Haseena Parkar" in 2017 Shraddha is currently busy with the mega project of Prabhas and she is slated to work for another newly announced Hindi release "Stree" next.

Talking about "Saaho", Shraddha said: "I am definitely excited to be able to work with Prabhas. It's the first time I am shooting for a Hindi and Telugu bilingual film. This is a great opportunity for me."

Shraddha and Rajkumar Rao-starrer "Stree" is currently on floors, and the actress is very excited for the same. "This is the first time, I will be part of a horror-comedy film, and that makes it even more exciting."

After his impressive role in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Baahubali', Prabhas is all geared up for his next film 'Saaho', which revolves around a future tech-centric fly-by-wire world.

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations, the film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

It is also rumoured that Prabhas is one of the serious contenders for lead role in the next series of Dhoom 4, adds IB Times Singapore Desk.