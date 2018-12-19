Legendary filmmaker Woody Allen has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor. And it isn't the first time such allegations have been brought up against the director.

It is being reported that a former actress and model has come forward with claims that she had a relationship with Woody Allen when she was 16.

Christina Engelhardt, now 59, has opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in an extensive interview in which she alleged starting a relationship with the now 83-year-old director when she was underage. Engelhardt said she chose to come forward now after reevaluating parts of her relationship with the famous Annie Hall director.

"What made me speak is I thought I could provide a perspective," she said. "I'm not attacking Woody. This is not 'bring down this man.' I'm talking about my love story. This made me who I am. I have no regrets."

Engelhardt has claimed that the relationship started when she gave Allen her number at a New York City restaurant in 1976 and he called her a few days later to invite her to his apartment. The two continued a relationship for 8 years in which they often met at his penthouse overlooking Central Park.

"The curtains were always drawn," Engelhardt said. "The view must have been spectacular. I wasn't there for the view."

The former actress also alleged that, throughout the course of their relationship, Allen brought two other "beautiful young ladies" to have threesomes.

It is being reported that Engelhardt was surprised when four years into their alleged relationship, Woody Allen introduced her to his new girlfriend Mia Farrow. Engelhardt also claims that she stayed with the director while he dated Farrow. It is interesting to note that Mia Farrow's son Ronan Farrow was the first to bring the #Metoo movement to light with his piece exposing Harvey Weinstein.