Police officials, on December 23, revealed that three women pickpocketers have been nabbed in association with a series of pickpocketing crimes at the Orchard Road. The quick move from the police came just days after several pickpocketing complaints were lodged by the commuters in the area.

The police revealed through a statement that the suspects were arrested on Friday. From the accused, the police recovered $ 1,117 in cash along with an EZ link card, three handphones and an Internet banking dongle. According to latest reports, investigations are going on, and police are probing whether more people are associated with this criminal gang.

Details of the incident

Police authorities were alerted about this crime series when three separate cases of thefts were reported at shopping malls along the Orchard Road on December 21. Two victims complained that their wallets were lost from the handbags, while the third victim said that her handphone was pickpocketed.

The police officials said that the three accused women had conducted their operations in a cinematic style. The three women had collaborated each other and used to distract the victims before stealing valuables from them. The press release also added that the accused women were charged for similar pickpocketing crimes in the past too.

The accused women will be produced in the court today. If found guilty, they will be rewarded three years in jail along with a fine or both.

Even though police are taking various measures to reduce crimes in the city, criminals are still on the prowl organizing mafia activities in the nation. Recently Police have arrested eleven women for running illegal massage parlors. After the arrest, Police revealed that these women were providing sexual services in disguise of massage parlors. Police charged cases against these women on charges related to Women's Charter and Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, while cases against the parlors were taken under the massage establishments act.