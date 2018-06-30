If your body started to gain weight out of a sudden, what are those stems you will follow? Maybe exercise, running or following a proper low-fat diet chart, right? But, instead of following your instant instinct, you must go to a doctor for a check-up, because that is how an American woman came to know the real reason behind her excess weight gain mystery.

Kayla Rahn was not only becoming a heavy weighted woman and it looked like she would never be able to reduce that. She also started to feel frequent abdominal pain, shortness of breath as well as swelling and she struggled with all these physical issues for months.

As reported by The Washington Post, after seeing the gained weight people often asked her, whether she was pregnant or not and in return the 30-year-old Kayla used to say in a funny manner that she is going to name it "Taco Bell."

Later she came to know it was neither a hormonal misbalance nor a pregnancy, but a huge watermelon size cyst that was growing inside her ovary and causing the huge weight gain. She came to know about the cyst after her mother took her to nearby Jackson Hospital and physicians discovered an enormous mass had developed in her ovaries. The physician said the cyst was squeezing other internal organs and that's why they need to remove it as soon as possible.

Kayla's doctor Gregory Jones, an obstetrician-gynecologist at the hospital said that when he informed her, her expression was quite normal as if she knew that it was a mass that was developing inside her body.

Kayla went for an operation in May at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery. When her surgeon removed that 50 pounds cyst, he mentioned that it was the biggest one he ever extracted. The news came on the focus this week after the hospital officials revealed that Kayla had mucinous cystadenoma, a benign cystic tumour lined by a mucinous epithelium.

She was taken into the intensive care unit for a couple of days after the operation, as those affected organs had needed body relaxation to get back to their natural places inside the abdomen. However, after the successful surgery, Kayla said that she has lost 75 pounds of extra weight from her body.

Unlike Kayla's case, which is very rare, there are many women who suffer from ovarian cyst issues in recent days. Many times, women don't even understand the symptoms or maybe they take it too lightly.

The ovarian cyst issues are extremely common in women, who are aged between 19 and 60. Even though there are various types of ovarian cysts such as dermoid cysts and endometrioma cysts, as mentioned by medical experts' functional cysts are the most common type.

Now, the question arises, why you should be more cautious about the ovarian cyst? So, if you don't know the complications related to this medical issue then you should understand that in many cases doctors may detect a cancerous cystic ovarian mass, so check up is extremely required.

Not only cancer, but it could be a life-threatening Ruptured cyst that would cause an intense pain and internal bleeding. An ovarian cyst can also cause ovarian torsion, which causes an ovary to twist, can stop the blood supply and if not threated or ignored it can cause damage or death to the ovarian tissue.

Symptoms that you may have an ovarian cyst:

abdominal bloating or swelling

painful bowel movements

pelvic pain before or during the menstrual cycle

painful intercourse

pain in the lower back or thighs

breast tenderness

nausea and vomiting

But, if you can find symptoms such as severe or sharp pelvic pain, fever, faintness or dizziness and rapid breathing then you should visit your physician or a gynaecologist as soon as possible.